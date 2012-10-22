Showtime's 'Homeland' Renewed for Season Three
Showtime has renewed its Emmy-winning drama Homeland for a third season, the network
announced Monday.
The third season of the thriller starring Claire Danes and Damian Lewis, both
Emmy winners for their roles in the series, will consist of 12 episodes, with production to begin in
spring 2013.
Homeland delivered
its highest-rated episode ever for its most recent episode Oct. 21, averaging
1.75 million total viewers at 10 p.m., just above the 1.73 million who tuned in for the second season premiere on Sept. 30.
The season two premiere episode has since garnered 5.2 million viewers across all platforms including
Live+7 DVR viewing and On Demand, up 25% from season one (4.1 million).
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.