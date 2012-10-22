Showtime's 'Homeland' Renewed for Season Three

Showtime has renewed its Emmy-winning drama Homeland for a third season, the network

announced Monday.

The third season of the thriller starring Claire Danes and Damian Lewis, both

Emmy winners for their roles in the series, will consist of 12 episodes, with production to begin in

spring 2013.

Homeland delivered

its highest-rated episode ever for its most recent episode Oct. 21, averaging

1.75 million total viewers at 10 p.m., just above the 1.73 million who tuned in for the second season premiere on Sept. 30.

The season two premiere episode has since garnered 5.2 million viewers across all platforms including

Live+7 DVR viewing and On Demand, up 25% from season one (4.1 million).