Showtime's 'Homeland' Debuts to 1.08M Viewers
Showtime's Homeland
debuted to the network's highest-rated drama premiere in eight years, drawing
1.08 million viewers in its 10 p.m. timeslot on Sunday.
Homeland's
series premiere was also made available online and on affiliate On Demand
channels beginning Sept. 13, and has delivered over 1.4 million viewers.
Dexter,
premiering its sixth season at 9 p.m., netted 2.2 million viewers, up 24% from
last year's premiere. The series drew the largest audience for a season
premiere in its history and the biggest premiere night for an original
series for the network.
