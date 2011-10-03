Showtime's 'Homeland' Debuts to 1.08M Viewers

Showtime's Homeland

debuted to the network's highest-rated drama premiere in eight years, drawing

1.08 million viewers in its 10 p.m. timeslot on Sunday.

Homeland's

series premiere was also made available online and on affiliate On Demand

channels beginning Sept. 13, and has delivered over 1.4 million viewers.

Dexter,

premiering its sixth season at 9 p.m., netted 2.2 million viewers, up 24% from

last year's premiere. The series drew the largest audience for a season

premiere in its history and the biggest premiere night for an original

series for the network.