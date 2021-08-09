Showtime's 'Back to Life' To Return in September

Showtime has set a Sept. 13 date for the return of its original comedy series Back to Life, the network said Monday.

The sophomore season of the series, which stars Daisy Haggard, follows the exploits of Miri Matteson (Haggard) who, after 18 years behind bars, returns home and stumbles back into adult life in the coastal town she once knew. According to Showtime, season two picks up three weeks after the season one finale and six weeks after Miri is released from jail, said network officials.

Back to Life is executive produced by Haggard, Laura Solon, Sarah Hammond, Chris Sweeney, Harry and Jack Williams and Tanya Qureshi.

Also Read: Showtime Greenlights Fifth Season of 'The Chi’