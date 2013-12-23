Showtime Will Tease 'House of Lies' With Improv Special

Showtime will tease the forthcoming season of House of Lies with a special featuring the show’s cast performing long-form improv. House of Lies Live! will premiere online Dec. 30 and air on Showtime Dec. 31.

Shot at the Upright Citizens Brigade’s Los Angeles theater, the special will be the first Showtime original production to make its debut online. It will be available through Sho.com; the network’s YouTube channel; the House of Lies Facebook page; the Showtime Preview apps for iOS, Android, Nook, and Kindle Fire; and for free download via iTunes.

The third season of House of Lies will premiere Jan. 12. Last year’s season two premiere drew 1.19 million total viewers, a series high. Season two averaged 0.89 million viewers, up 7% from season one’s 0.83 million.