Showtime Ups Julia Veale to Executive VP

Showtime Networks said it has promoted Julia Veale to executive VP, business, product development and management, citing her leadership in the rollouts of the Showtime streaming service and the Showtime Anytime authenticated viewing platform.

The former senior VP continues to report to Tom Christie, Showtime's recently promoted chief operating officer, and to be responsible for product strategy, development and management for Showtime subscription services across distribution platforms, technologies and devices.

Before her work with the in-house product team on the streaming and TV-everywhere rollouts, Veale was a key player in the development of SNI on-demand services, HD multiplex channels and interactive TV. She also was an important part of negotiations with Internet partners on the standalone streaming service and with the Smithsonian Institution on creating Showtime Networks.

