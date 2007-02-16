Showtime Upgrades Interactive Offering

With more trailers, extras and other video features Showtime has upgraded its Showtime Interactive service for Dish Network to version 2.0. Through the new version non-subscribers will now be able to order the channel by clicking an on screen button.

Non-subscribers who use Showtime Interactive 2.0 will be directed to a long-form video advertising the network along with a button to subscribe. Access to Showtime channels should be available in minutes.

Showtime subscribers have access to sections devoted to original series as well as program listings on all ten of the networks channels with automatic DVR scheduling where available.

Showtime Interactive was first introduced to Dish in 2003.