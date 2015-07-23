Showtime Unveils Premiere Date for ‘Homeland,’ ‘The Affair’

Showtime announced Thursday that Homeland and The Affair will be debuting their new seasons on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Coming off an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series for its fourth season, Homeland will jump ahead two years with Carrie Mathison, played by three-time Emmy winner and 2015 nominee Claire Danes, living in a self-imposed exile in Berlin. Season 5 of the Homeland will kick off at 9 p.m. Oct 4.

The Golden Globe-winning The Affair will premiere immediately after at 10 p.m. The sophomore season will move beyond just the perspectives of the lead characters, played by Dominic West and Golden Globe winner Ruth Wilson, to tell its story in four different points of view, highlighting the adulterous couple’s former spouses, played respectively by Maura Tierney and Joshua Jackson.

Showtime recently released the season 5 trailer for Homeland. Watch it below:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EtF2gRfgVmc[/embed]