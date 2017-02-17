Showtime, Twitter to Stream Broner-Granados Fight

Showtime will team with social media site Twitter this Saturday to stream the network’s live boxing match between Adrien Broner and Adrian Granados, the network said Friday.

The 10-round welterweight division fight will be made available for free to Twitter users at showtimeboxing.twitter.com and on @showtimeBoxing, said network executives. With the deal, Twitter adds live boxing to its growing list of live sports content, including National Football League, Major League Baseball and National Hockey League games.

The Twitter deal is also an extension of Showtime’s free-preview weekend, said network officials.



