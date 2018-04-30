Showtime to Premiere Romesh Ranganathan Series ‘Just Another Immigrant’ June 8

Showtime will premiere the unscripted series Just Another Immigrant, starring U.K. comedian Romesh Ranganathan, June 8. Showtime, which calls the show a docu-comedy, is on board for 10 half-hour episodes.

Just Another Immigrant follows Ranganathan as he uproots his entire family–his supportive wife, their three kids, his Sri Lankan mother and his eccentric uncle–and immigrates to the U.S. Ranganathan attempts to find success and happiness in Los Angeles, including booking the 6,000-seat Greek Theater with only three months to sell it out. According to Showtime, “The series chronicles the true-life adventures of this modern immigrant family and the obstacles of making it in today’s America.”

Ranganathan debuted on the British comedy circuit in 2010. His hit series Asian Provocateur followed his escapades in Sri Lanka after being sent by his mother to connect with his roots.

Just Another Immigrant is a co-production of Rangabee Productions, JSA Olive Oil and Renegade. Ranganathan, Eric Pankowski, Benjamin Green, David Garfinkle and Jay Renfroe are executive producers, with Green directing.