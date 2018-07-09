Showtime to Debut Sacha Baron Cohen Comedy July 15

Sacha Baron Cohen is the star of Showtime comedy Who is America?, a seven-episode series that “will explore the diverse individuals, from the infamous to the unknown across the political and cultural spectrum, who populate our unique nation,” as Showtime puts it.

Baron Cohen writes, directs and executive produces the series as well. The first episode will debut on streaming, online and on-demand Sunday, July 15 at midnight ET (9 p.m. PT July 14) and will premiere on air that same night at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Subsequent episodes will air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

“Sacha is a comedic genius who shocks you with his audacity, bravery and inventiveness,” said David Nevins, president and CEO of Showtime Networks. “He is the premier provocateur of our time, but not for the sake of ‘gotcha’ moments. Behind the elaborate setup is a genuine quest for the truth about people, places and politics. Nobody knows how to cause a stir like Sacha Baron Cohen, and it’s going to be fascinating to watch what happens when Who is America? is released on the world.”

Baron Cohen starred in Da Ali G Show on HBO, and was executive producer and writer as well. He also starred in the feature film Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, and produced it too. Other film credits include Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Alice Through the Looking Glass, Les Miserables, Bruno and Tim Burton’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Who is America? is created and executive produced by Baron Cohen and is also executive produced by Anthony Hines, Todd Schulman, Andrew Newman, Dan Mazer and Adam Lowitt.