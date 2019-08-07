Showtime to Debut Imelda Marcos Docu ‘The Kingmaker’ in 2020

Showtime will premiere Imelda Marcos documentary The Kingmaker at the Venice Film Festival this month. The festival begins Aug. 28. The Kingmaker will have a theatrical release in the fall and goes on Showtime in early 2020.

Lauren Greenfield directed the film.

“The documentary centers on the indomitable character and controversial political career of Imelda Marcos, the former first lady of the Philippines whose behind-the-scenes influence of her husband Ferdinand’s presidency rocketed her to the global political stage,” said Showtime.

“The story of Imelda Marcos, past and present, has achieved an exceptional level of relevance in The Kingmaker,” said Vinnie Malhotra, executive VP, non-fiction programming, Showtime Networks Inc. “Lauren Greenfield’s tireless efforts give dimension to a figure who has at once fascinated and vexed not only the people of the Philippines, but people worldwide. The result is as riveting as it is enlightening.”

Greenfield’s films include Generation Wealth and The Queen of Versailles. The Kingmaker explores the Marcos family’s long history of corruption, extravagance and brutality. “Featuring intimate access, including one-on-one interviews and verity footage with Imelda Marcos, The Kingmaker tells her story as a powerful female leader who left an indelible mark on history and divided a nation,” said Showtime.

The Kingmaker is produced by Frank Evers of Evergreen Pictures for Showtime. Julie Parker Benello, Dan Cogan, R.J. Cutler, Geralyn Dreyfous, Bill Haney, Lilly Hartley, Patricia Lambrecht, Nion McEvoy, Regina K. Scully, Jeffrey Tarrant and Jamie Wolf are executive producers.