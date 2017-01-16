Showtime TCA Session Peaks With Surprise Guest: David Lynch

Related: TV Land ‘Throwing’ Hat In Late-Night Ring

It’s awfully tough to get a reaction out of the critics gathered at the TCA winter press tour, but Showtime did just that with a surprise appearance from David Lynch, there to talk—albeit haltingly—about his upcoming Twin Peaks sequel. A panel featuring the cast, including Laura Dern and Kyle MacLachlan, was on the schedule for the Pasadena event Jan. 9. Not on the schedule was Lynch, who answered questions for about 15 minutes.

Gary Levine, Showtime president of programming, said even the cast was unaware that the famed director would appear. “It was like a military operation,” said Levine. “It’s nice to get some spontaneity in this world.”

The series premieres May 21 and will feature 18 episodes. There are no plans to extend Twin Peaks beyond that, though Lynch acknowledged he did not initially envision the current reboot.

Lynch brushed off specific questions about the project with an almost comical elusiveness, but did share about the joys of directing Twin Peaks. “There are so many thousands of different elements and they all have to be as good as you can get them to come together and make a thing work,” he said. “It’s a thrilling process.”