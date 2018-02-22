Showtime Sports Punches Up Combat Sports-Themed Digital Series

Showtime Sports will premiere a new digital talk show series that will shine a light on the combat sports genre, the network said Thursday.



The Below The Belt series, hosted by Brendan Schaub (pictured), debuts Feb. 28 on YouTube, Facebook and Showtime Sports digital platforms, and explores the latest news in combat sports and pop culture, said the network.



The twice-monthly, 30-minute series will feature interviews with top names in combat sports and entertainment, as well as include fight camp visits, sketches, animation and pop-culture spoofs. Personalities scheduled to appear on the show include Stone Cold Steve Austin, Paulie Malignaggi and Joe Rogan.



Below The Belt will also include a weekly podcast and a composite program that airs once a month on the Showtime Extreme channel, said the network.



“Brendan brings an edge that resonates with today’s fight fans,” said Stephen Espinoza, President, Sports and Event Programming, Showtime Networks Inc in a statement. “He has a fresh voice that is equal parts knowledgeable, funny and opinionated. Below The Belt will complement Showtime Sports programming to a broad audience on our digital platforms.”