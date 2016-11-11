Showtime Sneak-Peeks Season Premiere of ‘The Affair’

Showtime is offering up the season three premiere of The Affair for subscribers, on Showtime On Demand and mobile platform Showtime Anytime, on Nov. 11—ahead of its debut Nov. 20. Consumers who do not subscribe to the premium cable net can watch the TV-14 rated version for free on YouTube and SHO.com. The episode is also available for download as a free video podcast on iTunes.

Immediately following the linear season premiere, Showtime will make the second episode available to subscribers of Showtime Anytime and its standalone streaming service, called Showtime, and at midnight on demand.

The drama explores the emotional and psychological effects of a fling that destroyed two marriages and the crime that brings the individuals back together, as told through multiple perspectives. Sarah Treem (House of Cards, In Treatment) and Hagai Levi (In Treatment) created the series. Treem is executive producer, along with Jeffrey Reiner (Friday Night Lights).