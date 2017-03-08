Showtime Signs On for Season Three of ‘Billions’

Showtime has greenlit a third season of finance drama Billions. The Billions cast includes Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff and Malin Akerman.

“Billions continues to be a show on the rise, growing not only in audience, but in critical buzz and cultural relevance,” said David Nevins, president and CEO, Showtime Networks. “It offers a unique mix of pure entertainment with sly commentary on our current have/have-not economy. Season two is off to a tremendous start, and has only whetted our audience’s appetite for what will come in season three.”

Season two started Feb. 19. The series delivered Showtime’s biggest sophomore premiere since Homeland, said Showtime.

Season two sees hard-charging U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) square off against billionaire hedge fund king Bobby "Axe" Axelrod (Lewis). According to Showtime, “It's law versus money, with power, sex, and the soul of New York in the balance.”

Billions is created, written and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. The series is also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.