Showtime Sets W. Kamau Bell Comedy Special

W. Kamau Bell stars in his first solo stand-up special on Showtime, which Morgan Spurlock will direct. W. Kamau Bell: Semi-Prominent Negro, filmed before a live audience in Brooklyn, premieres April 29 at 10 p.m. Bell will touch on a range of social and political issues such as gentrification, marriage equality, “mixed-race” children and “doing black children’s hair,” says Showtime.

"I'm extremely excited to finally release a one-hour comedy special on Showtime, and the fact that it is directed by one of my favorite filmmakers ever is too much to have hoped for,” said Bell. “We live in critical times and comedy can help make those times a little bit easier to deal with. I hope that Semi-Prominent Negro can help people laugh and deal with these times. Also I hope it helps me afford better health insurance. Specifically dental and vision."

Bell hosts CNN’s United Shades of America, which debuts next month, and radio show Kamau Right Now! on KALW in San Francisco. He hosted Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell on FX in 2012-2013.

Spurlock’s films include Super Size Me and Where in the World is Osama Bin Laden?, while his TV work includes FX’s 30 Days and CNN’s Morgan Spurlock Inside Man.

“I have been a huge fan of Kamau for years, and when he approached me about directing his first big-time comedy special, I jumped at the chance,” said Spurlock. “As a lifelong fan of standup comedy and specials, I thought this opportunity was too good to miss.”