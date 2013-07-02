Showtime Sets Tig Notaro Documentary

Showtime has greenlit a documentary project from comedian

Tig Notaro, which will see her perform sets in viewers' homes.

Next month, Notaro will travel around the country and put on

a series of private comedy sessions in the homes, backyards and cul-de-sacs of

loyal fans, which will be filmed for Knock Knock, It's Tig Notaro.

Notaro kicked off her search for fans who are interested in hosting

performances on Tuesday with

a video message.

Knock Knock, It's Tig Notaro is executive produced by Notaro, along with Ken

Druckerman and Banks Tarver of Left/Right for Showtime. Christopher Wilcha and

Michael LaHaie will serve as coexecutive producers.