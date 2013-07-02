Showtime Sets Tig Notaro Documentary
Showtime has greenlit a documentary project from comedian
Tig Notaro, which will see her perform sets in viewers' homes.
Next month, Notaro will travel around the country and put on
a series of private comedy sessions in the homes, backyards and cul-de-sacs of
loyal fans, which will be filmed for Knock Knock, It's Tig Notaro.
Notaro kicked off her search for fans who are interested in hosting
performances on Tuesday with
a video message.
Knock Knock, It's Tig Notaro is executive produced by Notaro, along with Ken
Druckerman and Banks Tarver of Left/Right for Showtime. Christopher Wilcha and
Michael LaHaie will serve as coexecutive producers.
