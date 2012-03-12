ShowtimeSets Return Dates for ‘Homeland,' ‘Dexter'
Showtime has
set fall premiere dates for Homeland
and Dexter, with the top-rated dramas
set to return to Sundays on Sept. 30.
Dexter
will kick off the night at 9 p.m. with its seventh season premiere, the firstof its two-season pickup.
Dexter's sixth season was its
highest-rated ever, averaging 5.5 million weekly viewers.
Homeland follows with its sophomore season at 10 p.m. The series is
Showtime's highest-rated freshman drama series ever, averaging 4.4 million
weekly viewers in its first season last fall. Homeland also won the Golden Globe for best television drama this
year.
Both series
will begin production this spring, Homeland
in Israel and North Carolina, and Dexter
in Los Angeles.
