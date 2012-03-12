ShowtimeSets Return Dates for ‘Homeland,' ‘Dexter'

Showtime has

set fall premiere dates for Homeland

and Dexter, with the top-rated dramas

set to return to Sundays on Sept. 30.

Dexter

will kick off the night at 9 p.m. with its seventh season premiere, the firstof its two-season pickup.

Dexter's sixth season was its

highest-rated ever, averaging 5.5 million weekly viewers.

Homeland follows with its sophomore season at 10 p.m. The series is

Showtime's highest-rated freshman drama series ever, averaging 4.4 million

weekly viewers in its first season last fall. Homeland also won the Golden Globe for best television drama this

year.

Both series

will begin production this spring, Homeland

in Israel and North Carolina, and Dexter

in Los Angeles.