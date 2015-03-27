Showtime Sets Mayweather-Pacquiao Docuseries

Showtime is giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at Floyd Mayweather as the boxer trains for his May 2 fight against Manny Pacquaio, one of the most anticipated boxing matches in decades.

The four-part Inside Mayweather vs. Pacquiao will debut Saturday, April 18, following Showtime’s boxing doubleheader. Mayweather is in the middle of a six-fight exclusive contact with Showtime Sports.

The May 2 fight between the two heavyweights will air on pay-per-view. The match will be jointly presented by Showtime and HBO, since Pacquiao has his own contract with HBO.