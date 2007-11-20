Showtime Series Break Ratings Records

Showtime original series Dexterdrew its biggest audience ever Sunday night -- 1.23 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

That marked the biggest audience ever for a series on Showtime since the network started breaking out numbers for individual series in 2004, and nearly 10% of Showtime's overall subscriber base of about 13 million.

Sunday night's Brotherhood drew also drew its largest ever audience -- 651,000 viewers at 10 p.m.

Both series ran their eighth episodes this week and were up 41% and 47%, respectively, over their seventh installments.