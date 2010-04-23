Showtime Seeks ‘Web Therapy'

Showtime has given a series order to Web Therapy, a

comedy from Lisa Kudrow, based on her online series of the same name. The pay

cable network has ordered 10 half hour episodes of the program, which will

premiere in early 2011.

The series will incorporate both material from the original web

series as well as new content. Web Therapy just launched its third

season online, with Lexus on board as a sponsor.

Kudrow stars in and executive produces the series, along

with Don Roos and Dan Bucatinsky, who also produce Kudrow's NBC series Who

Do You Think You Are?

"I've always been a huge fan of Lisa, Dan, and Don, who

master-minded this very clever show," said Showtime Entertainment President

Robert Greenblatt. "As the TV landscape continues to change, we really fell in

love with the idea of taking something that has made so much noise on the web

and re-conceiving it with the original creators as a completely satisfying yet

different experience for a half-hour audience on a television network."

Web Therapy features Kudrow as Dr. Fiona Wallice,

narcissistic "therapist" who insists on healing her patients online in three

minute sessions. Guest stars that have played patients include Glee's

Jane Lynch, Rashida Jones, Courteney Cox and Julie Louis-Dreyfus. Much like

HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, the actors are given a rough framework, with

most of the material ad libbed.