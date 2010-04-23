Showtime Seeks ‘Web Therapy'
By Alex Weprin
Showtime has given a series order to Web Therapy, a
comedy from Lisa Kudrow, based on her online series of the same name. The pay
cable network has ordered 10 half hour episodes of the program, which will
premiere in early 2011.
The series will incorporate both material from the original web
series as well as new content. Web Therapy just launched its third
season online, with Lexus on board as a sponsor.
Kudrow stars in and executive produces the series, along
with Don Roos and Dan Bucatinsky, who also produce Kudrow's NBC series Who
Do You Think You Are?
"I've always been a huge fan of Lisa, Dan, and Don, who
master-minded this very clever show," said Showtime Entertainment President
Robert Greenblatt. "As the TV landscape continues to change, we really fell in
love with the idea of taking something that has made so much noise on the web
and re-conceiving it with the original creators as a completely satisfying yet
different experience for a half-hour audience on a television network."
Web Therapy features Kudrow as Dr. Fiona Wallice,
narcissistic "therapist" who insists on healing her patients online in three
minute sessions. Guest stars that have played patients include Glee's
Jane Lynch, Rashida Jones, Courteney Cox and Julie Louis-Dreyfus. Much like
HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, the actors are given a rough framework, with
most of the material ad libbed.
