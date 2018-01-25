Showtime’s Trump Parody ‘Our Cartoon President’ Debuts Feb. 11

Showtime debuts Our Cartoon President, about the “tru-ish misadventures,” in Showtime’s words, of President Trump, Sunday, Feb. 11. Executive produced by Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht and R.J. Fried, the animated half-hour series offers ten episodes this season.



Fried is the showrunner. Licht is executive producer of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Besides Trump, the series also depicts the president’s “merry band of advisors and family members,” says Showtime. “No one is safe–from his close family and confidants to key political figures from both parties and members of the media.”

"I know a lot of people wanted to do this, and I'm honored that the Cartoon President invited our documentary crew into his private world,” Colbert said when the show was announced. “I've seen some of the footage, and I look forward to sharing the man behind the MAGA."

Episode one is entitled “State of the Union.”

President Trump delivers his State of the Union address January 30. Showtime will make the premiere available online and on demand Sunday, January 28.

Our Cartoon President is produced by CBS Television Studios.