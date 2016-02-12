Showtime’s ‘Roadies’ Debuts June 26

Roadies, a one-hour ensemble comedy from Cameron Crowe, will debut June 26 at 10 p.m. The series, with Luke Wilson and Carla Gugino in the cast, offers “an insider’s look at the reckless, romantic, funny and often poignant lives of a committed group of ‘roadies’ who live for music and the de facto family they’ve formed along the way,” according to Showtime.

Showtime will start production on 10 episodes in March. Crowe’s many films include the rock ‘n roll road picture Almost Famous.

David Nevins, Showtime president and CEO, talked up Roadies at the TCA press tour in Pasadena last month. “While so much of cable is going dark with antiheroes, we're proud to be airing a show that is fun, funny, and, dare I say, upbeat and life‑affirming,” he said.

Roadies is produced by Bad Robot Productions, Vinyl Films and Dooley & Company Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television. Executive producers include Winnie Holzman, J.J. Abrams, Bryan Burk and Len Goldstein.