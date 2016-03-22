Showtime Rolls ‘Dice’ on Binge Release for Clay Comedy

For the first time in network history, Showtime will release the entire season of a new series at once, as all six episodes of comedy Dice go live at midnight, April 10. The whole season of the Andrew Dice Clay comedy can be watched on Showtime Anytime and on demand. The first episode premieres on linear TV at 9:30 ET, with subsequent episodes continuing to air every Sunday.

“We’re excited to release Dice in its entirety across our streaming, on demand and authenticated viewing platforms,” said Gary Levine, president of programming, Showtime. “With its six-episode run, we feel this comedy is ideally suited to being consumed all at once. We’re always looking for new ways to make our programming stand out, and we’re confident that a ‘Dice binge’ will appeal to both fans and skeptics alike, and help spread the word about his very funny new Showtime series.”

The scripted, semi-autobiographical series follows the life of comedian Clay as he attempts a career resurgence in Las Vegas.

Showtime’s bold move comes at a time when networks are increasingly weighing whether to grab a page from Netflix and release all episodes of a series’ season at once. Also on April 10, Starz unlocks all 13 episodes of The Girlfriend Experience.

Created by Scot Armstrong, Dice also stars Kevin Corrigan, and guest stars include Lorraine Bracco, Adrien Brody and Wayne Newton. Dice is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios. Besides Armstrong, executive producers include Clay, Sean and Bryan Furst, Bruce Rubenstein, Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka.