Showtime Reveals 217-Member Cast for ‘Twin Peaks’

Showtime unveiled Monday the sprawling 217-member cast for its Twin Peaks revival, including many returning and new stars.

Kyle MacLachlan returns as FBI agent Dale Cooper from the original run. Among those joining him from the original cast are Mädchen Amick, Dana Ashbrook, David Duchovny, Sherilyn Fenn, Michael Horse, Sheryl Lee, Peggy Lipton, Harry Dean Stanton and Rya Wise.

Principal photography has finished for the series, with David Lynch and Mark Frost writing and executive producing. Lynch also serves as director. The show picks up 25 years after the inhabitants of Twin Peaks were shocked by the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer.

Among the many stars joining Twin Peaks’ cast are Monica Bellucci, Jim Belushi, Laura Dern, Jeremy Davies, Ernie Hudson, Ashley Judd, David Koechner, Matthew Lillard, Tim Roth, Amanda Seyfried, Tom Sizemore, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Sky Ferreira, Michael Cera, Naomi Watts, Eddie Vedder and Trent Reznor.

The series will premiere in 2017.

