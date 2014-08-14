Showtime Revamps ‘Inside the NFL’ Roster, Moves to Tuesdays

Showtime is revamping its roster for its weekly NFL program, Inside the NFL, and moving it to Tuesdays for this season.

The network has added current Chicago Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall, former NFL safety Ed Reed and Boomer Esiason, who serves as an analyst on corporate sibling CBS’ The NFL Today. Greg Gumbel will also come aboard as the new host, replacing James Brown. Phil Simms is the show’s lone returner from last season.

Inside the NFL will premiere its new season Tuesday, Sept. 2 at 9 p.m. – two days before the first game of the season – with repeats on NFL Network on Wednesdays.

“The additions of Greg as host, along with new analysts Boomer, Ed and Brandon, combined with Phil, follow along in the tradition of excellence that fans have come to expect from this show,” said CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus. “With Ed just coming off the playing field and Brandon still on it, this show truly brings a unique perspective that is unseen on any other show.”