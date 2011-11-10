Showtime Renews 'Weeds' for Eighth Season

Showtime has picked up its long-running comedy Weeds for an eighth season, the network announced Thursday.

Thirteen episodes are slated to go into production in 2012, with a premiere later in the year.

Weeds is created by Jenji Kohan and produced by Lionsgate, and stars Mary-Louise Parker as Nancy Botwin, a suburban widow who becomes a marijuana dealer to provide for her family. The show also stars Kevin Nealon, Hunter Parrish, Justin Kirk and Alexander Gould.