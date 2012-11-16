Showtime Renews 'Web Therapy' for Season Three

Showtime has renewed its Lisa Kudrow-starrer Web Therapy for a third season, the network announced Friday.

The renewal is for 10 episodes that will air in 2013.

The show stars Kudrow as Fiona Wallice, a narcissistic online therapist who treats patients in three-minute sessions via webcam. Former Friends costar Matt LeBlanc -- who also stars on the net's comedy Episodes -- and Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson will appear on the third season. Actress Meg Ryan will guest star as well.

"We're shooting webisodes right now, and it's just so much fun to do," said Kudrow. "These actors we get to play with are so inventive and nimble and FUNNY. We're beyond thrilled to get a third season on Showtime because it's such a good fit."

Web Therapy was created by Kudrow, Don Roos and Dan Bucatinsky for Is or Isn't Entertainment.