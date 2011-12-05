Showtime Renews 'Web Therapy'

Showtime has ordered a second season of its comedy series Web Therapy, the network said Monday.

The online-turned-TV series starring Lisa Kudrow will return

to Showtime in 2012 for at least 10 half-hour episodes.

Among season two's guest stars seeking advice from Kudrow's

psychotherapist character are Meryl Streep, Rosie O'Donnell, Conan O'Brien,

Molly Shannon, Minnie Driver and Selma Blair.