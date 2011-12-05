Showtime Renews 'Web Therapy'
Showtime has ordered a second season of its comedy series Web Therapy, the network said Monday.
The online-turned-TV series starring Lisa Kudrow will return
to Showtime in 2012 for at least 10 half-hour episodes.
Among season two's guest stars seeking advice from Kudrow's
psychotherapist character are Meryl Streep, Rosie O'Donnell, Conan O'Brien,
Molly Shannon, Minnie Driver and Selma Blair.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.