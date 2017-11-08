Showtime Renews ‘Shameless’ for Season Nine

Days after season eight premiered, Showtime has ordered a ninth season for the comedy-drama series 'Shameless'. The season eight premiere delivered 50% growth over the season seven debut, according to Showtime.

Showtime said Shameless, about a down and out but plucky family in Chicago, attracts the youngest-skewing audience of any of its series.



Production on season nine starts in 2018.



“As challenging as it can be for any show simply to maintain viewers in the current TV landscape, 'Shameless' is adding them in droves,” said David Nevins, president and CEO, Showtime Networks. “But it’s no mystery why. The series’ reputation for rich and resonant characters and for deep–and deeply twisted–comedy has drawn not only faithful longtime viewers, but a steadily growing audience. And creatively, the season that kicked off this past Sunday is stronger than ever.”



Season seven averaged 6.5 million viewers. Season eight started November 5, with 'Shameless' leading into new comedy 'SMILF'.



“We are so grateful to Showtime for giving us the opportunity to continue making 'Shameless',” said executive producer and showrunner John Wells. “It’s a labor of love (and a blast) for all of us.”



The show’s cast includes William H. Macy as Frank, the head of the Gallagher family, and Emmy Rossum as Fiona, his daughter.



Created by Paul Abbott, Shameless is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Developed for American television by Wells, the series is executive produced by Wells, Nancy M. Pimental and Sheila Callaghan.