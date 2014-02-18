Showtime Renews 'Shameless,' 'House of Lies'

Showtime has renewed Shameless and House of Lies. Both series have received a 12-episode order for 2015.

Shameless is currently averaging 5.5 million viewers per episode across platforms, up 8% from last season. House of Lies is on par with last season at 3 million viewers across platforms.

Showtime had previously announced that it had also renewed original series Episodes for 2015. Production on new seasons of all three series will begin later this year.