Showtime Renews 'Ray Donovan' for Second Season
Showtime has picked up its newest drama Ray Donovan
for a second season to debut in 2014, the network announced on Tuesday.
Ray Donovan set a Showtime series premiere record
with 1.35 million viewers tuning in for its initial airing on June 30 (with
2.22 million viewers for the night). In another network first, its second
episode improved 15%, and held steady in its third week with 2.2 million
viewers on Sunday. Its premiere episode has garnered 6 million viewers across
all platforms to date.
Created and executive produced by Ann Biderman,
the series stars Liev Schreiber as a professional fixer in Los Angeles, whose
family is disrupted when his father (Jon Voight) is unexpectedly released from
prison.
