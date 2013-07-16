Showtime Renews 'Ray Donovan' for Second Season

Showtime has picked up its newest drama Ray Donovan

for a second season to debut in 2014, the network announced on Tuesday.

Ray Donovan set a Showtime series premiere record

with 1.35 million viewers tuning in for its initial airing on June 30 (with

2.22 million viewers for the night). In another network first, its second

episode improved 15%, and held steady in its third week with 2.2 million

viewers on Sunday. Its premiere episode has garnered 6 million viewers across

all platforms to date.

Created and executive produced by Ann Biderman,

the series stars Liev Schreiber as a professional fixer in Los Angeles, whose

family is disrupted when his father (Jon Voight) is unexpectedly released from

prison.