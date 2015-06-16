Showtime Renews ‘Penny Dreadful’ for Third Season

Showtime has renewed supernatural drama Penny Dreadful for a third season, the network announced Tuesday.

The third season, a nine-episode order, will shoot on location in Dublin, Ireland and debut in 2016.

A co-production with Sky Atlantic, the series was created, written and executive produced by John Logan. Josh Hartnett, Timothy Dalton and Eva Green star.

“John Logan’s brilliant writing and this amazingly talented ensemble continue to draw a passionate, global fan base into the meticulously crafted world of Penny Dreadful,” said David Nevins, president of Showtime Networks. “Together with our wonderful partners at Sky Atlantic, we’re excited to see what new haunts John and his team have in store for season three.”

The second season finale will air July 5 at 10 p.m.