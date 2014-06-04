Showtime Renews ‘Penny Dreadful’ for Second Season

Showtime has renewed its horror drama Penny Dreadful for a second season, the network said Wednesday.

The series’ sophomore campaign will feature an expanded episode order from eight to 10.

The series debuted to 872,000 viewers for its first-run telecast on May 11 and 1.44 million with replays added, which topped the total premieres for Masters of Sex and Homeland. Showtime said Penny Dreadful has averaged 4.8 million weekly viewers across all platforms.

The premiere was also sampled across on demand and TV Everywhere platforms in the two weeks leading up, bringing the total to 2.3 million viewers.