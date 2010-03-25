Showtime Renews ‘Nurse Jackie,' ‘The United States Of Tara'

Coming just a few days after their second season premieres,

Showtime has decided to give Nurse Jackie and The United States of

Tara third season orders.

Nurse Jackie delivered its best rating yet in its

season two premiere Monday, March 22, pulling in 1.521 million viewers for the

night. Tara delivered 1.165 million

viewers, on par with season one.

"Showtime is enormously proud of these two series

starring two of the best actresses working today," said Showtime Entertainment

President Robert Greenblatt, announcing the pickups. "Both are iconic

shows for our brand and our thanks to the dedicated producers, cast, and crews

who work so hard to make them so great."