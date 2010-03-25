Showtime Renews ‘Nurse Jackie,' ‘The United States Of Tara'
By Alex Weprin
Coming just a few days after their second season premieres,
Showtime has decided to give Nurse Jackie and The United States of
Tara third season orders.
Nurse Jackie delivered its best rating yet in its
season two premiere Monday, March 22, pulling in 1.521 million viewers for the
night. Tara delivered 1.165 million
viewers, on par with season one.
"Showtime is enormously proud of these two series
starring two of the best actresses working today," said Showtime Entertainment
President Robert Greenblatt, announcing the pickups. "Both are iconic
shows for our brand and our thanks to the dedicated producers, cast, and crews
who work so hard to make them so great."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.