Showtime Renews ‘Nurse Jackie' for Sixth Season
Showtime has picked up a sixth season of Nurse Jackie to premiere in 2014.
The comedy series starring Edie Falco is averaging 3.1
million weekly viewers across all platforms in its current fifth season, according
to the network, up 10% from season four. Its season finale airs Sunday, June
16.
Season five was the first under new showrunner Clyde
Phillips (Dexter), who replaced co-creators
Linda Wallem and Liz Brixius. Phillips also serves as executive producer with
Caryn Mandabach, Richie Jackson and Tom Straw on the Showtime and Lionsgate
co-production.
"Nurse Jackie is an essential part of the Showtime
brand, and we are thrilled with the series' growth in its fifth season," said Showtime
president of entertainment David Nevins. "Under the new leadership of Clyde
Phillips, and with an amazing cast led by Edie Falco, this show is as sharp and
compelling and entertaining as ever. I'm excited to get to see the next chapter
in Jackie's life."
The renewal comes a day after Showtime canceled drama series
The Borgias after three seasons.
