Showtime Renews ‘Nurse Jackie' for Sixth Season

Showtime has picked up a sixth season of Nurse Jackie to premiere in 2014.

The comedy series starring Edie Falco is averaging 3.1

million weekly viewers across all platforms in its current fifth season, according

to the network, up 10% from season four. Its season finale airs Sunday, June

16.

Season five was the first under new showrunner Clyde

Phillips (Dexter), who replaced co-creators

Linda Wallem and Liz Brixius. Phillips also serves as executive producer with

Caryn Mandabach, Richie Jackson and Tom Straw on the Showtime and Lionsgate

co-production.

"Nurse Jackie is an essential part of the Showtime

brand, and we are thrilled with the series' growth in its fifth season," said Showtime

president of entertainment David Nevins. "Under the new leadership of Clyde

Phillips, and with an amazing cast led by Edie Falco, this show is as sharp and

compelling and entertaining as ever. I'm excited to get to see the next chapter

in Jackie's life."

The renewal comes a day after Showtime canceled drama series

The Borgias after three seasons.