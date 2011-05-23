Showtime Renews Nurse Jackie

Showtime has renewed dark comedy Nurse Jackie for a fourth season, the network announced Monday.

The series, which stars Emmy and Golden Globe

award-winning actress Edie Falco, currently averages 2.8 million viewers per

week and 762,000 viewers on Monday nights.

Following Nurse Jackie's

renewal, Monday-night sibling United

States of Tara has been cancelled. A Showtime spokeswoman confirmed that "the

third season will be its last." The series had been averaging 326,000 viewers.

Period drama The Borgias, meanwhile, has averaged 3.3 million weekly viewers, Showtime said. The network offered favorable comparisons, including to highly touted The Tudors. The premium channel said The Borgias has outpaced The Tudors' highest-rated season, the fourth, by 20% (it averaged 2.7 million viewers).

The season finale of The Borgias, which stars Jeremy Irons, delivered 810,000 viewers at 10 p.m. and 1.12 million viewers on Sunday night. The Borgias will be back for 10 episodes in 2012.



MCN contributed to this report.