Showtime Renews ‘Nurse Jackie’

Showtime has renewed Nurse Jackie for a seventh season, the network announced Monday. The new season will begin filming later this year in New York.

The sixth season of Nurse Jackie will premiere April 13. Season five averaged 3.13 million viewers across platforms, up 14% from the previous season.

“For virtually all of our comedies, the audiences have grown year over year over year,” Gary Levine, Showtime executive VP of original programming, recently told B&C. “We do look at that, but we look first and foremost at the quality of the show and if it is delivering on the promise that we bought into in the beginning.”

Nurse Jackie is co-produced by Showtime and Lionsgate.