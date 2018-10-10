Showtime Renews Jim Carrey Comedy ‘Kidding’

Showtime has ordered season two of comedy Kidding, which stars Jim Carrey. Season two will feature 10 episodes. Dave Holstein created the show, which premiered Sept. 9.

Kidding centers on Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles (Carrey), an icon of children’s television and a beacon of kindness to America’s young minds and the parents who grew up with him. But when this beloved personality’s family begins to implode, Jeff finds no fairytale, fable or puppet to guide him through this crisis.

“Kidding has established itself as one of the most endearing and inventive shows on television,” said Gary Levine, president of programming at Showtime. “I feel like I have been watching Mr. Pickles my whole life, and I look forward to being entranced by his unique blend of hilarity and heartbreak in season two.”

Catherine Keener, Judy Greer, Cole Allen and Juliet Morris are also in the cast.

Kidding is executive produced by Holstein, who is showrunner. Michel Gondry is an executive producer and directed several episodes. Carrey also executive produces, alongside Michael Aguilar, Roberto Benabib, Raffi Adlan, Jason Bateman and Jim Garavente.