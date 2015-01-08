Showtime Renews ‘Inside Comedy’

Showtime has renewed interview series Inside Comedy for a fourth season, the network announced Thursday. The new season will include six new half-hour episodes featuring host David Steinberg talking with comedians, comedy writers and actors.

Guests for the upcoming season will include Stephen Colbert, Michael Keaton, Bryan Cranston and Dan Aykroyd.

The new season is scheduled to premiere in late 2015. Inside Comedy is executive produced by Steinberg and Steve Carell. Vance DeGeneres and Charlie Hartsock of Carousel Productions and Alan Zweibel and Josh Etting also serve as executive producers.

Note: An earlier version of this post stated that the host of Inside Comedy was David Brenner. The series' host is David Steinberg.