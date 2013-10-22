Showtime Renews 'Homeland,' 'Masters of Sex'

Showtime has renewed both Homeland and Masters of Sex for a fourth and second season, respectively.

Airing at 9 p.m. in its third season, after airing out of Dexter at 10 p.m. for its first two, Homeland had its best premiere Sept. 29, drawing 1.9 million viewers. Showtime said the spy drama averages 6.5 million weekly viewers, tracking 26% higher than last season.

Masters of Sex premiered to 1 million viewers airing in Homeland old time slot and 1.4 million for the night of its debut, tying Homeland's premiere in 2011. The period drama averages 5.4 million weekly viewers, said the network.

"Homeland continues to prove its strength for Showtime and is one of television's most exciting, provocative and widely-discussed shows. It has grown its audience significantly in each of its three seasons," said Showtime entertainment president David Nevins. "The critical and audience reaction to Masters of Sex since its great launch has been incredibly gratifying."

Both series will return in 2014.