Showtime Renews ‘Homeland,’ ‘The Affair’

Showtime has picked up a sixth season of hit spy drama Homeland and ordered a third season of marital infidelity drama The Affair. Both series currently air on Sunday nights starting at 9 ET.

Homeland, starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin as embattled CIA outcasts, reaches its season finale Dec. 20, as does The Affair, which stars Dominic West, Ruth Wilson and Maura Tierney.

Produced by Fox 21 Television Studios, Homeland was developed for American television by Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon, and is based on the Israeli series Prisoners of War by Gideon Raff. Along with Gansa, Gordon and Raff, the executive producers for season five are Alexander Cary, Chip Johannessen, Lesli Linka Glatter, Meredith Stiehm, Avi Nir, Ran Telem and Patrick Harbinson.

Sarah Treem (House of Cards, In Treatment) and Hagai Levi (In Treatment) created The Affair. Treem is an executive producer, along with Levi, Anya Epstein (In Treatment) and director Jeffrey Reiner (Friday Night Lights).

With both series attaining critical and ratings success, renewals were not unexpected.