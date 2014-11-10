Showtime Renews ‘Homeland,’ ‘The Affair’

Homeland, which underwent a massive creative overhaul for its fourth season, will return for a fifth campaign as Showtime has renewed the spy drama along with freshman The Affair.

Homeland will return with its usual 12 episode order while The Affair will have 10 more episodes. Both series will return in 2015.

For its fourth season, Homeland has averaged six million viewers weekly across all its platforms, while The Affair has drawn in 3.9 million weekly viewers. Showtime says 87% of The Affair's audience tunes in after the 10 p.m. first-run episode, tracking to be the premium net’s most time-shifted series.

“In its fourth season, Homeland has brilliantly reinvented itself. It continues to capture the attention of a devoted fan base, and has provided an enviable platform for the successful launch of The Affair,” said David Nevins, president, Showtime Networks. “With thought-provoking, relevant and addictive storylines, both series have been embraced, dissected and much debated week after week. We’re excited to see more from these complex shows in 2015.”