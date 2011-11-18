Showtime Renews 'Dexter' for Two More Seasons

Showtime has renewed Dexter

for two more seasons, the network announced Friday.

The news keeps the pay cabler's top-rated drama series on TV

for a seventh and eighth season of 12 episodes each. Star Michael C. Hall

recently signed a two-season deal with Showtime to remain on the series.

Production on season seven will begin in 2012 in Los

Angeles.

Dexter's ratings

have improved every week since its season six premiere in October, with its

most recent episode on Sunday delivering almost 2 million viewers at 9 p.m., up

6 percent from the previous week.

"The series is bigger than it's ever been in its sixth

season, both in terms of audience and its impact on the cultural landscape,"

said David Nevins, Showtime entertainment president. "Together with Michael,

the creative team on the show has a very clear sense of where they intend to

take the show over the next two seasons and, as a huge fan, I'm excited to

watch the story of Dexter Morgan play out."