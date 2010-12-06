Showtime Renews `Dexter' For Sixth Season

Showtime's infamous vigilante detective will get to apply his craft for another season.

The premium service Monday announced it has renewed its popular drama Dexter for a sixth season. The series, starring Michael C. Hall as Miami cop/vigilante Dexter Morgan, will begin filming its season six episodes next spring in Los Angeles.

The fifth season of the series is currently enjoying a strong ratings run. The show's tenth episode drew 2.54 million viewers, the series' second biggest audience since the season four finale in 2009.

"Dexter is the best suspense drama on television," said David Nevins, president of entertainment for Showtime Networks in a statement. "To grow its audience so significantly in its fifth season is an enormous accomplishment by this amazing cast and crew. This is the easiest decision I've made since I got to Showtime."

