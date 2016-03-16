Showtime Renews ‘Dark Net’ for Season Two

Showtime has picked up the docuseries Dark Net, about the web’s unregulated and at times frightening underbelly, for a second season. Produced and developed by media and technology company Vocativ, the series spots emerging trends from the digitally connected world. Each half-hour episode sheds light on themes such as bio-hacking, cyber-kidnapping and pornography addiction.

The renewal comes on the heels of Dark Net’s season finale.

Dark Net is created by Vocativ founder Mati Kochavi and is executive produced by Danna Rabin, Vivian Schiller for Vocativ and David Shadrack Smith for Part2 Pictures.

Kochavi told B&C earlier this year, “We live in a transitional period. We are much more digital but still don’t know what it really means, and how it affects our lives.”