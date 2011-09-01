Showtime Renews 'The Big C' for Third Season

Showtime has

renewed its comedy The Big C for a

third season, with ten episodes heading into production for a 2012 premiere.

The series, which

will conclude its second season on Sept. 26, follows Laura Linney as Cathy, a

suburban mother with terminal cancer, who tries to revamp her life following

the diagnosis.

The Big C was created by Darlene Hunt, who also writes and executive produces for

the series. Jenny Bicks, Laura Linney,

Neal H. Moritz and Vivian Cannon also serve as executive producers.