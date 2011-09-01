Showtime Renews 'The Big C' for Third Season
Showtime has
renewed its comedy The Big C for a
third season, with ten episodes heading into production for a 2012 premiere.
The series, which
will conclude its second season on Sept. 26, follows Laura Linney as Cathy, a
suburban mother with terminal cancer, who tries to revamp her life following
the diagnosis.
The Big C was created by Darlene Hunt, who also writes and executive produces for
the series. Jenny Bicks, Laura Linney,
Neal H. Moritz and Vivian Cannon also serve as executive producers.
