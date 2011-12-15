ShowtimeReaches New Deal With MMA Organization Strikeforce

Showtime and

Strikeforce have agreed to a new broadcast deal that keeps the MMA outfit on the premium

network.

Under the new

agreement, Showtime will produce and televise up to eight live events.

Undercard fights will be televised on Showtime Extreme.

The new deal kicks

off during the network's Free Preview Weekend, Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10 p.m., as Luke Rockhold defends his middleweight

title against Keith Jardine at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

"This exciting

announcement could not have come at a better time," said Stephen Espinoza,

executive VP and GM of Showtime Sports. "During our nationwide Free Preview

Weekend a whole new crop of MMA fans will have the

opportunity to sample the Strikeforce brand free of charge."

Dana White,

president of UFC (which owns Strikeforce) added: "We're excited

about this renewal with Showtime and I expect to put on some big Strikeforce

events next year... I never thought I would say this, but I am very much

looking forward to building Strikeforce and working very closely with

Showtime."

Strikeforce:

Melendez vs. Masvidal airs live on Showtime Dec. 17, at 10:30

p.m. ET/PT (delayed on West Coast).