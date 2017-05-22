Showtime Puts ‘I’m Dying Up Here’ Pilot on YouTube

Showtime is giving viewers a chance to sample new drama I’m Dying Up Here early. The show’s official premiere is Sunday, June 4, at 10 p.m. Starting Monday, subscribers and non-subscribers alike can watch the premiere on YouTube and SHO.com, as well as on various service providers’ websites and on demand channels.

Subscribers can also watch on Showtime On Demand and Showtime Anytime.

Jim Carrey executive produces the series, along with Michael Aguilar and Christina Wayne.

On June 4, Showtime will make the second episode of the series available early to subscribers starting at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime Anytime. The second episode will be available at midnight on Showtime On Demand.

I'm Dying Up Here explores L.A.’s ’70s stand-up comedy scene and stars Melissa Leo, Ari Graynor, Michael Angarano, Clark Duke and Andrew Santino, among others in the ensemble cast.

The series is created and executive produced by Dave Flebotte.