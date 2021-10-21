Showtime Punches Up December Gervonta Davis-Rolando Romero PPV Boxing Event

Gervonta Davis will defend his title in a Dec. 5 Showtime pay-per-view match.

Showtime will extend a busy 2021 pay-per-view boxing calendar with a Dec. 5 fight between five-time world champion Gervonta Davis and undefeated lightweight contender Rolando Romero.

The fight will be lightweight champion Davis’s third straight PPV appearance and second this year after beating Mario Barrios in a June 26 event. “Tank Davis is at the top of the boxing mountain and selling out arenas coast-to-coast for a reason,” Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza said in a statement. “His explosive power, style, and take-no-prisoners attitude make him a captivating, must-see attraction.”

The Davis-Romero PPV fight marks Showtime’s fifth PPV boxing match this year, which includes the scheduled Nov. 6 Canelo Alvarez-Caleb Plant super middleweight unification bout. Other Showtime 2021 bouts include June’s Davis-Barrios bout, the June 6 Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul bout, and the Aug. 29 Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley fight.

Those three fights combined have generated approximately 1.7 million PPV buys, according to industry sources.